Vava Dimond Sells 13,971 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Stock

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Hub Group stock traded up $1.20 on Monday, hitting $62.75. 299,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,537. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. On average, analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,765,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,936,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $338,380,000 after buying an additional 264,316 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 252.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after buying an additional 226,586 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 309,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,656,000 after buying an additional 198,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,689,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.46.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

