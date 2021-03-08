Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Stock Holdings Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,541 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of Vector Group worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VGR opened at $13.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.42. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $554.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VGR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Vector Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other Vector Group news, COO Richard Lampen bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 443,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,230.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

