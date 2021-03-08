Veeva Systems Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) – Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Veeva Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VEEV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

VEEV opened at $254.79 on Monday. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $325.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $291.48 and a 200-day moving average of $281.15.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total value of $605,784.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,025.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $2,862,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,942,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,235 shares of company stock valued at $5,968,254. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

