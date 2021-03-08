Veil (VEIL) Trading Up 29% Over Last Week

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 61.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One Veil coin can currently be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Veil has traded 29% higher against the US dollar. Veil has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $4,866.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,346.10 or 1.00130801 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00037382 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00012204 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $470.58 or 0.00935912 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.81 or 0.00417276 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.87 or 0.00294090 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00075882 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00036971 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005633 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

