Velas Market Capitalization Tops $93.04 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Velas token can currently be purchased for about $0.0438 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $93.04 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000587 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000382 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001080 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 tokens. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

