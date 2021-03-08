Veles Price Up 4.8% Over Last Week (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 41.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Veles has a total market capitalization of $99,843.66 and $109.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Veles has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0777 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,897.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,743.38 or 0.03425255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.29 or 0.00366002 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $512.29 or 0.01006510 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.63 or 0.00417754 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.53 or 0.00360590 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.19 or 0.00249889 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00022485 BTC.

Veles Profile

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,179 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,496 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

