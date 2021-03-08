Veles (VLS) Price Tops $0.0821 on Major Exchanges

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 19.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 8th. Veles has a market capitalization of $105,445.36 and approximately $78.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Veles has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Veles coin can now be purchased for $0.0821 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,271.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,842.01 or 0.03394087 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.94 or 0.00366571 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $543.97 or 0.01002314 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.42 or 0.00415353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.52 or 0.00347370 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.46 or 0.00238538 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00022525 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,189 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,505 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

