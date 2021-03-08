Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Position Reduced by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 90.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 225,937 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Ventas during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,610,685.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $199,948.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,976 shares of company stock worth $1,331,224. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR opened at $55.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average is $46.44. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

