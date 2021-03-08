Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.51

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.51 and last traded at $56.41, with a volume of 31280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ventas from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average of $46.44.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,610,685.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. Insiders sold 26,976 shares of company stock worth $1,331,224 in the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Ventas by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Ventas by 5.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

