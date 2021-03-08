Venus Trading Down 27.7% Over Last 7 Days (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last seven days, Venus has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Venus token can now be purchased for $38.07 or 0.00074970 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a total market cap of $334.56 million and $51.13 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,765.21 or 0.99967722 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00037118 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00012089 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000272 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00010288 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,787,812 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

Venus Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

