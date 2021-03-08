Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VEOEY. DZ Bank upgraded Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veolia Environnement has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of VEOEY traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.25. The stock had a trading volume of 31,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.82. Veolia Environnement has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $30.60.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

