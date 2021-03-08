Veolia Environnement’s (VEOEY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

VEOEY has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veolia Environnement currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

VEOEY traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,937. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Veolia Environnement has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.79.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

