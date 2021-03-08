Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Insider Giulia C. Kennedy Sells 52,015 Shares

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,847.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Veracyte stock traded down $3.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,882. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -64.45 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. Analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 337.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.63.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

