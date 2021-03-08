Verge Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.24 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last week, Verge has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $354.72 million and $14.24 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $185.44 or 0.00365168 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003194 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,435,376,849 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars.

