VeriCoin (VRC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $531,354.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and $531,354.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0867 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,492.82 or 0.99983727 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00036231 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00012292 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00079433 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003748 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,509,056 coins. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

