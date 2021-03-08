VeriCoin (VRC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.72 Million

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0811 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges. VeriCoin has a market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $516,012.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,370.54 or 1.00050130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00037396 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00012143 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00075659 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000269 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003957 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,508,528 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

