VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of VeriSign worth $46,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. Comerica Bank increased its position in VeriSign by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in VeriSign by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,003,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $129,251.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,041 shares in the company, valued at $12,027,094.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total value of $1,290,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,888 shares in the company, valued at $184,075,832.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,678 shares of company stock worth $8,151,933 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. VeriSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.60.

VeriSign stock opened at $193.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.98 and a 200-day moving average of $202.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.77 and a 52 week high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. Equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

