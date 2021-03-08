VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stake Increased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRSN shares. TheStreet downgraded VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total value of $1,202,640.00. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,678 shares of company stock valued at $8,151,933 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRSN opened at $193.77 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.77 and a twelve month high of $221.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.98 and its 200-day moving average is $202.90.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

