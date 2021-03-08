Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $190.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.54.

VRSK opened at $168.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.29. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $116.61 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 50,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,565,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

