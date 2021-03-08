Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.54.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $168.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

