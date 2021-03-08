Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.78

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.78 and last traded at $31.46, with a volume of 3629 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.74.

Several research firms have commented on VBTX. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Sunday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.96.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.45 million. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%. On average, analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 55,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $1,601,322.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 549,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,957,194.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,597,902. 5.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Veritex by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 69,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veritex by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 14,131 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Veritex by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,353,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,688,000 after buying an additional 290,357 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

