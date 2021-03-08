Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) shares rose 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.80 and last traded at $42.90. Approximately 449,999 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 360,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.18.

VRTV has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $685.28 million, a PE ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 2.03.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $2.63. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 4th quarter valued at $1,053,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Veritiv during the 4th quarter worth about $1,098,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Veritiv by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 398,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,290,000 after acquiring an additional 49,344 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Veritiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,050,000. Finally, Weber Alan W raised its position in Veritiv by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 22,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritiv Company Profile (NYSE:VRTV)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room, and other supplies, such as towels, tissues, wipers and dispensers, can liners, commercial cleaning chemicals, soaps and sanitizers, sanitary maintenance supplies and equipment, safety and hazard supplies, and shampoos and amenities.

