Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.73 Million

Analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will report $15.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.86 million. Veritone posted sales of $11.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year sales of $68.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.04 million to $70.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $81.58 million, with estimates ranging from $78.45 million to $84.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Veritone.

Get Veritone alerts:

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative net margin of 94.44% and a negative return on equity of 122.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VERI shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Veritone in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

In other news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $35,744.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,901.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Veritone in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,966,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Veritone in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Banta Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Veritone in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,006,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 4.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Veritone during the fourth quarter worth about $1,138,000. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VERI opened at $33.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $921.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 3.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.38. Veritone has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $50.34.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritone (VERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.