Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Gap Down to $33.21

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.21, but opened at $31.06. Veritone shares last traded at $31.06, with a volume of 15 shares trading hands.

VERI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Veritone in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.38. The firm has a market cap of $861.39 million, a P/E ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 3.55.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 122.72% and a negative net margin of 94.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritone news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $35,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,901.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banta Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Veritone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,006,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Veritone by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,860,000 after purchasing an additional 87,332 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Veritone in the fourth quarter valued at $25,087,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Veritone by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 26,795 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

