Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.90

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 6986 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.95.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $633,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 285,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

