Veros (VRS) Price Down 75.9% Over Last Week

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded down 74.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Veros coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000848 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Veros has traded 75.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Veros has a market capitalization of $556,833.04 and $65.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00059263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $435.93 or 0.00815366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00009615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00025422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00061614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00029322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00041103 BTC.

VRS is a coin. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 coins. Veros’ official website is vedh.io . Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veros was built from the ashes of an old project that was abandoned by its creators. When the previous founders took the money and ran, they left behind a community of people in shambles, without a hope for revival. From this, Veros Digital Hearts was born. Veros Digital Hearts converted all of the worthless tokens from the old project into new VRS tokens, ready to be used on the Veros global fundraising platform. Veros’ core essence is to proliferate philanthropy. It is where we came from, and where we are headed. Veros is a zero-fee fundraising platform where the majority of all advertisement revenue funnels directly into fundraisers launched on the platform.IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on Dex-trade.comMarch 31 – April 14https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247219278140649476https://dex-trade.com/ieo/vrs IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on P2PB2B.ioApril 8-22, 2020https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247214236377452549https://p2pb2b.io/token-sale/VRS/3 “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

