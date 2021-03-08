Veros (VRS) Trading 51.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 87.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last week, Veros has traded 51.7% lower against the US dollar. Veros has a total market capitalization of $276,389.15 and approximately $3.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veros coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000448 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Veros alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00058177 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.94 or 0.00804501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00026477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00061118 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00029443 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00042035 BTC.

Veros Profile

VRS is a coin. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 coins. Veros’ official website is vedh.io . Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veros was built from the ashes of an old project that was abandoned by its creators. When the previous founders took the money and ran, they left behind a community of people in shambles, without a hope for revival. From this, Veros Digital Hearts was born. Veros Digital Hearts converted all of the worthless tokens from the old project into new VRS tokens, ready to be used on the Veros global fundraising platform. Veros’ core essence is to proliferate philanthropy. It is where we came from, and where we are headed. Veros is a zero-fee fundraising platform where the majority of all advertisement revenue funnels directly into fundraisers launched on the platform.IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on Dex-trade.comMarch 31 – April 14https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247219278140649476https://dex-trade.com/ieo/vrs IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on P2PB2B.ioApril 8-22, 2020https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247214236377452549https://p2pb2b.io/token-sale/VRS/3 “

Buying and Selling Veros

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.