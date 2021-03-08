Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.17

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.17 and last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 26893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRRM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,710,753.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $77,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,500 shares of company stock worth $570,075. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,710,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 243,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 118,920 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 213,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

