Vertcoin (VTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $35.73 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $35.73 million and $602,962.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,863.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,788.90 or 0.03449213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.02 or 0.00364455 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $520.70 or 0.01003977 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.17 or 0.00422588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $184.78 or 0.00356286 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.94 or 0.00244757 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00022175 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 59,054,547 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

