Vertex Resource Group Ltd. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts (CVE:VTX)

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Vertex Resource Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Vertex Resource Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

CVE:VTX opened at C$0.37 on Monday. Vertex Resource Group has a 52-week low of C$0.14 and a 52-week high of C$0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.48. The firm has a market cap of C$33.76 million and a P/E ratio of -2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.25.

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental, consulting and engineering services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Consulting and Environmental Services. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well abandonment services; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including energy, telecommunications, public sector, utilities, mining, and agriculture.

