Vesper (VSP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5.09 Million

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. In the last week, Vesper has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. Vesper has a market capitalization of $18.78 million and $5.09 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vesper coin can now be bought for $27.59 or 0.00053575 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.05 or 0.00458296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00066289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00075924 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00080321 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00050343 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.59 or 0.00453515 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,586 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

