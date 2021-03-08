Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SEB Equities lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Shares of VWDRY opened at $56.13 on Monday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $87.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.17 and its 200-day moving average is $63.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.