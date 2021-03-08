Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

VWDRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. SEB Equities cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Danske cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vestas Wind Systems A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of VWDRY opened at $56.13 on Monday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $87.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.98.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

