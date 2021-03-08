Viacoin Price Up 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $14.94 million and approximately $469,390.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.65 or 0.00366836 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000116 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000369 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,554 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.