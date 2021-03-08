ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,578 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 13,534 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 31,002 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 365,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 376,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 7,811.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after buying an additional 535,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

VIAC stock opened at $74.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.71. The stock has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $74.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Bank of America lowered ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Macquarie raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $27.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.52.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

