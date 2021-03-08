ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Trading 12.7% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) was up 12.7% during trading on Monday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $61.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock. ViacomCBS traded as high as $84.94 and last traded at $83.66. Approximately 21,239,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 17,167,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.24.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VIAC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie lifted their target price on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.52.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,620,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,128,000 after purchasing an additional 144,651 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,491,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.71.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

