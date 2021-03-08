Viad (NYSE:VVI) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.04

Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.04 and last traded at $45.97, with a volume of 10214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viad from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $939.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.41). Viad had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viad Corp. will post -6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viad news, Director Andrew B. Benett purchased 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.91 per share, with a total value of $50,799.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,086.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,197,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,648,000 after purchasing an additional 156,227 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Viad by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,505,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,467,000 after acquiring an additional 312,659 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Viad by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,470,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,632,000 after acquiring an additional 144,118 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viad in the 4th quarter worth about $925,000. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Viad in the 4th quarter worth about $27,254,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viad Company Profile (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, furnishings and graphics, measurement, logistics, creative, exhibit program management, strategy and marketing, agency, rental exhibit, and custom design and fabrication services.

