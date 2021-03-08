Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.91% from the company’s current price.

DSP stock opened at $41.32 on Monday. Viant Technology has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $69.16.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Viant Technology LLC that operates as an advertising software company. The company provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure their advertising across channels.

