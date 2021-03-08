Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.01% from the stock’s current price.

DSP has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ DSP opened at $41.32 on Monday. Viant Technology has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $69.16.

Viant Technology Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Viant Technology LLC that operates as an advertising software company. The company provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure their advertising across channels.

