Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

DSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viant Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

DSP traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,287. Viant Technology has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16.

Viant Technology Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Viant Technology LLC that operates as an advertising software company. The company provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure their advertising across channels.

