Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viasat’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.21. Viasat reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.37. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Viasat’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Viasat from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Viasat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 6.0% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 6,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 9,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 5.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 21.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $49.34 on Monday. Viasat has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $61.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,467.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average of $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

