Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)’s stock price rose 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.71 and last traded at $51.84. Approximately 734,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 919,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.34.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair raised shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Viasat from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Viasat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Get Viasat alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2,592.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.37. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Viasat’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Viasat in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Viasat by 21.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Viasat in the third quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Viasat in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viasat Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.