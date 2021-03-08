Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 5,087 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,062 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,087 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 30,013 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 9,998 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $231.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $246.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

