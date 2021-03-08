VideoCoin (VID) Market Capitalization Hits $33.17 Million

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000436 BTC on exchanges. VideoCoin has a market cap of $33.17 million and $1.13 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded up 59.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,531,204 coins. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

