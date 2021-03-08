VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Market Cap Reaches $36.90 Million

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded up 31.9% against the dollar. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $36.90 million and $3.77 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDT Datalink token can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00059424 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.03 or 0.00799525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00009406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00026692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00060895 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00029571 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00041235 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

