Vidulum One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,211.00 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $353,595.59 and approximately $2,211.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vidulum has traded up 31.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vidulum alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000677 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 80.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vidulum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidulum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.