VIDY Hits One Day Volume of $521,348.00 (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. VIDY has a market capitalization of $10.93 million and approximately $521,348.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, VIDY has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 coins. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

