ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Trading Up 5.2%

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s share price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.63 and last traded at $4.43. Approximately 1,867,089 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,568,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.14.

The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,658,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,960 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 7,795,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 814,450 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,916,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,242,000 after purchasing an additional 335,631 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,393,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 331,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 253,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

