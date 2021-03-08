VINchain (VIN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $279,150.00

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last seven days, VINchain has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and $279,150.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VINchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00059952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.27 or 0.00815896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00009476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00025437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00061519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00029608 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00041080 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VIN is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.