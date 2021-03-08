Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374,316 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.28% of Vir Biotechnology worth $145,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIR. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 66.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

In other news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $485,455.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,536 shares in the company, valued at $15,697,311.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $118,982.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,081.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,089 shares of company stock worth $3,246,237 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $45.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.14 and a beta of -0.99. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

